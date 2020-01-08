Tickets available for ‘A Taste of Wine and Cheese’ to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) If you’re looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day date with that special someone, on top of benefiting a local organization, you’ll want to snag your tickets now for the 31st annual ‘A Taste of Wine and Cheese’ event!

The event is made possible by BelGioioso Cheese and Festival Foods, and benefits the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Green Bay. It’s the organization’s largest fundraiser, and raised nearly $400,000 last year. All the money supports youth and teens throughout the area.

With nearly 300 wines to sip on, appetizers to munch on, live music and a silent auction, clear out your holiday plans and make room for this awesome event!

It’s all happening on February 14th from 7-10 p.m. at The Radisson Hotel and Conference Center. For tickets, click here.