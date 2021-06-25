Tickets for Packers Family Night to go on sale July 14

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Mark your calendar Packer fans, here’s your chance to save some money and see your favorite team hit the field for their first appearance on Lambeau Field for the year 2021.

The Green Bay Packers organization announced on Friday that tickets for Packers Family Night on August 7, will go on sale Wednesday, July 14, at 10 a.m. The tickets, which will be only mobile and priced at $10, will be available for purchase solely online through the Ticketmaster website.

However, fans won’t be able to go crazy on ticket sale purchases this year, the Packers says a limit of 10 tickets per purchase during the first day of ticket sales will be in place allowing all Packer fans the chance to get in on this sweet deal. The organization adds all individuals, regardless of age, will require a ticket for admittance.

Organizers note that the group ticket program will be available again this year for the sole purpose of accommodating a group or organizational outing. To access the application, click here.

Officials say the evening will remain family-focused and will feature a game-like atmosphere with the use of the video boards, as well as gameday music and a fireworks show at the end of the night. Gates for the event will open at 5:30 p.m., and the team will be introduced on the field at 7:20 p.m.

Parking for the event will be $5, with net proceeds to benefit Meijer Simply Give and its mission to support

hunger relief efforts. Lots will open at 1:30 p.m. and will feature activities for families to enjoy, including WallyWalbec and his heavy construction equipment from the Walbec Group for kids to admire.

Event officials note that in case of inclement weather, no refunds will be issued unless all stadium activities—from 5:30 p.m. until the end of the fireworks show—are canceled.

To ensure the safety of all guests, staff, and team, the organization asks Family Night attendees who are unvaccinated to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks. However, those that are fully vaccinated will not need to wear masks at the game. Proof of vaccination will not be required.