GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) -- The Green Bay Packers will be switching from the gridiron to the diamond Saturday, June 1 for the annual Green and Gold Charity Softball Game at Fox Cities Stadium.

Aaron Rodgers has been confirmed to join the game accompanied by other recent confirmations David Bakhtiari, Jace Sternberger, and Jamaal Williams on offense and Jaire Alexander, Oren Burks, Josh Jackson, Dean Lowry, and Preston Smith on defense.

This year, wide receiver Davante Adams and linebacker Blake Martinez are captains as the offense and defense go head-to-head. This is the second year Adams is hosting the game while Martinez takes over for Clay Matthews, who signed with the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason. Previous hosts of the Green and Gold Charity Softball Game include Jordy Nelson, Donald Driver, and Brett Favre.

On the offensive team, Adams will be joined by wide receivers Geronimo Allison, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jake Kumerow, running back Aaron Jones, and tight end and defending home run derby champion Robert Tonyan.

On defense, Martinez will be taking the field with cornerback Kevin King, outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell, and newcomers Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Adrian Amos.

Saturday's events will include the sponsor game at 10:15 a.m., the home run derby at 11:00 a.m., and the game itself at 12:05 p.m. In addition, according to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur will be throwing out the game's first pitch.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Coach LaFleur will be throwing out a first pitch at Saturday's Green & Gold Charity Softball Game!



See what other names will be making an appearance: https://t.co/fgvUeeUDkc#TRatNation #CharityGame pic.twitter.com/RnuDDiEose — Timber Rattlers (@TimberRattlers) May 30, 2019

The game will be raising money for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, and various youth sports organizations in the area.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking this link. Those purchasing their tickets online can use special promo codes for a discount and to potentially raise money for a local charity. Use the promo code FEED to raise funds for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin or use the code MAW to raise money for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

Help Me Help Feeding America. Come out to the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday June 1st. Use Promo Code FEED for 💰 off your ticket and 💰 to Feeding American Eastern Wisconsin. That's a Win-Win. Get your tickets today. pic.twitter.com/AyGfsyHgZD — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) May 23, 2019

Help Me Help Make A Wish. Come out to the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game on Saturday June 1st. Use Promo Code MAW for 💰 off your ticket and 💰 to MAKE A Wish Wisconsin. They win, you win #TeamBlake wins. Get your tickets today. https://t.co/BlVAl02yCk pic.twitter.com/m7htEl4KzX — Blake Martinez (@Big__Blake50) May 30, 2019

The Timber Rattlers box office is also open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00pm Monday through Friday. Fans can also call (920) 733-4152 or (800) WI-TIMBER or stop at the ticket windows to order tickets during regular business hours.