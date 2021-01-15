100-year-old Tigerton ThedaCare clinic set to reopen on Jan. 18

TIGERTON, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare Family Medicine-Tigerton will be reopening its doors on Jan. 18 after being temporarily closed due to the pandemic.

“Access to high-quality health care is critical, especially in rural areas. Being open again allows us to provide that care for our patients, close to home. By preserving the legacy of this building that is such an important part of the Tigerton community brings our care team even closer to our patients and families,” says Dr. Jasmine Wiley, who provides care at ThedaCare Family Medicine-Tigerton.

ThedaCare announced that ThedaCare Family Medicine-Tigerton will reopen on Jan. 18.

Services offered at the clinic include:

Family medicine

Lab & X-ray

OB care and minor surgical procedures

The Primary Care Team includes Margaret Anderson, APNP, and Jasmine Wiley, MD.

According to a release, The clinic is located in the historic Swanke Mansion. ThedaCare leases the clinic space in the mansion.

During the time of the clinic closure, Tigerton Clinic Inc. used the opportunity to make significant updates to the 100-year-old mansion.

Restorations and renovations included: