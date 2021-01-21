Timber Rattlers announce two promotions in front office

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Third Base Ventures, owners of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have announced promotions within the team.

Hilary Bauer has been named the Vice President of Marketing/Assistant GM and Justin Peterson has been promoted to the Director of Stadium Operations.

Bauer has been with the Timber Rattlers since January 2013 and previously held the title of Director of Marketing/Assistant General Manager.

Peterson joined the front office of the team in fall of 2018as the Stadium Operations Manager. He will now work to make sure the stadium is maintained and clean for fans to attend.

