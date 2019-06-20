Timber Rattlers win game, entertain thousands, in their one night as Udder Tuggers

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin Udder Tuggers – in their first and only game of the season – beat the Clinton LumberKings 5-2 Thursday night at Neuroscience Group Field. The Udder Tuggers are more commonly known as the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, but the team changed their name, logo, and uniforms for a single night in honor of National Dairy Month.

Fanfare around the Udder Tuggers exploded when the temporary name change was first announced on June 3rd, and included a mention on ESPN’s SportsCenter, as well as a laudatory tweet by Barstool Sports.

The Wisconsin Udder Tuggers might be the greatest team name of all time @Starting9 pic.twitter.com/xFlWbtprqq — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 3, 2019

Chris Mehring, director of Media Relations for the Timber Rattlers, says the team’s initial inventory of Udder Tugger merchandise sold out within five hours. The team is now on their seventh reorder.

“I think it’s just unusual,” Mehring said. “People don’t really expect that from a minor league baseball team, and this one has just kind of resonated with everybody, due to being from Wisconsin and the dairy industry.”

Tickets were sold out for Thursday’s game, with the exception of grass seating. Many fans proudly sported their brand new Udder Tuggers gear during the game.

“We love cows to begin with, it is the dairy state, how can you not support cows?” said Randy Woldanski of Milwaukee, who was attending the game with companion Debbie Zeman. “Secondly, we’ve been supporters of the team since they’ve moved here… It’s a great promotion, the place is full, they sold out today. It’s perfect, especially for Wisconsin.”

Mehring told Local 5 the Udder Tuggers’ popularity has been so strong that a return next season is a possibility.