Timber Rattlers cancel Wednesday’s training site session due to cold weather

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Wednesday’s Alternate Training Site Session at Neuroscience Group Field has been canceled due to cold weather.

According to officials, the squad is scheduled to resume on Thursday in front of fans at 2:30 p.m.

The schedule for the rest of the week is:

Thursday, April 15 Workout, Batting Practice, Simulated Game from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday, April 16 Workout, Batting Practice, Simulated Game from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 17 Workout, Batting Practice, Simulated Game from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 18 Workout, Batting Practice, Simulated Game from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.



Sessions will start with players going through routine stretching and playing catch. That will be followed by a short break and then batting practice followed by another short break. After the last break, there will be a simulated game, according to officials.

Simulated games will be used over full scrimmages. These simulated games will allow pitchers and hitters to build up for the season with live game situations.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are scheduled to begin the 2021 season at home against the Beloit Snappers on Tuesday, May 4.