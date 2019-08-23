Timber Rattlers celebrate 15th annual Strikeout against Cancer

APPLETON, Wisc. (WFRV)- Children and parents affected by pediatric cancer took a break from the disease with a free day at the ballpark.

Strikeout against cancer celebrated its 15th year at the Timber Rattlers ballpark.

Children cooping will all stages of cancer were on hand to throw out the first pitch.

Even former badger, Monte Ball was on hand to celebrate.

Money raised from Strike Out Cancer day will help the Children’s Cancer Family Foundation (CCFF) lift the spirits as well as the financial burden of families battling cancer.

Alex Hittle celebrates that her 5-year-old son Grayson has been cancer-free for three years. “When you find out that your child has cancer you feel like you’re the only one on the planet and you are entirely alone and being part of the childhood cancer family foundation has brought a sense of community and network to what is otherwise a pretty trying time for a family.”

Timber rattlers and coaches donned Wisconsin-themed jerseys that were auctioned and proceeds will go to CCFF.