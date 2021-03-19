Timber Rattlers hosting job fair for seasonal & game day positions

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – As the Timber Rattlers get ready for their season, the Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium is also getting ready and in need of some help.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are hiring and are hosting a job fair on March 30 and 31 at the stadium.

They are accepting applications and doing interviews right on site for part-time, seasonal and game day positions:

Kitchen managers, Cooks & Kitchen Staff

Servers

Bartenders

Picnic Staff

Picnic Lead

Concession Stand Server

Concession Stand Register Operator

Concession Stand Runner

All concession positions are primarily nights/weekends but have 1st shift hours available occastionally.

They are also looking for banquet workers that are year-around, part-time employees:

Bartenders

Runners

Dishwashers

Servers

And if you want to get involved on game day, there are positions open as well.

Custodial Crew

Snake Pit Team Store

Security

Ushers

If you’re interested in a job, you’re encouraged to fill out an application before you go to the open interviews.

Applicants must be at least 16 years of age by May 4, 2021. Interested applicants should come prepared to interview with a Timber Rattlers staff member and bring a photo ID and Social Security Card.

The job fairs will be between noon and 6 p.m. both March 30 and 31.