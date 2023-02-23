GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin tradition is coming to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in March as the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will host an All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry dinner.

According to a release, the event is scheduled for Friday, March 10, with gates opening at 4:00 p.m. The feast will begin being served at 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Those interested can reserve a spot in advance by ordering tickets here.

The fish fry will be prepared by the Timber Rattlers’ award-winning chefs and served buffet-style with baked haddock, beer-battered, fried haddock, and fried shrimp with potato wedges, classic hash browns, coleslaw, and rye bread. A traditional salad bar will be included.

According to officials, the cost of the dinner will be $29. Groups of eight or more will be seated at more than one table, while groups of five or fewer may be seated with other patrons.

In addition to the fish fry, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are reminding fans that individual tickets are now available online. The Timber Rattlers begin the 2023 season at Beloit on Friday, April 7, with the home opener on Tuesday, April 11, against the Peoria Chiefs at 6:40 p.m.

For more information about the event, you can head over to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers website through this link here.