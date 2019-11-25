Timber Rattlers named one of top 50 sports employers

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have been named to the inaugural list of “Front Office Sports” Best Employers in Sports.

Only fifty out of over 500 participating sports organizations made the inaugural list.

Winners were selected based on anonymous surveys conducted among over 2,500 people currently employed within the sports industry.

The Rattlers are the only minor league baseball team to be named to the list.

For more information and to see the complete list of winners: https://frntofficesport.com/the-2019-best-employers-in-sports/