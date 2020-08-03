FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Timber Rattlers offer limited edition 2020 T-Shirts

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Timber Rattlers game postponed once again_-2439773566817841484

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – For a limited time only the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will be offering 2020 t-shirts.

The Timber Rattlers says after fans expressed their interest in the different t-shirt designs the Timber Rattlers posted for fun on their social media account, the organization decided to make these designs a reality.

The following designs, which fans showed the most interest in, will now be available for residents to purchase. Designs will include the following ‘2020 Bites’ with the Timber Rattlers mascot Fang, ‘2020: Udder Disaster’ with the Wisconsin Udder Tuggers logo, or ‘2020 is the Wurst’ with the Wisconsin Brats logo.

The organization adds the limited edition t-shirts will cost $20.20 plus shipping and all shirts must be pre-ordered online before midnight on August 16.

To order a t-shirt and pick your design, visit the following links: 2020 Bites, 2020 Udder Disaster, 2020 is the Wurst.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah