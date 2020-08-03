Timber Rattlers offer limited edition 2020 T-Shirts

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – For a limited time only the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will be offering 2020 t-shirts.

The Timber Rattlers says after fans expressed their interest in the different t-shirt designs the Timber Rattlers posted for fun on their social media account, the organization decided to make these designs a reality.

The following designs, which fans showed the most interest in, will now be available for residents to purchase. Designs will include the following ‘2020 Bites’ with the Timber Rattlers mascot Fang, ‘2020: Udder Disaster’ with the Wisconsin Udder Tuggers logo, or ‘2020 is the Wurst’ with the Wisconsin Brats logo.

The organization adds the limited edition t-shirts will cost $20.20 plus shipping and all shirts must be pre-ordered online before midnight on August 16.

To order a t-shirt and pick your design, visit the following links: 2020 Bites, 2020 Udder Disaster, 2020 is the Wurst.

