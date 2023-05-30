GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are taking after their major league affiliate, the Milwaukee Brewers, as the team debuted the new slide on Tuesday afternoon.

The slide was the centerpiece of the new renovations that included a new clubhouse, new seating, and many other projects.

“It’s great to see that it’s fun for adults, but the kids are going to absolutely love it as well,” said Rob Zerjav, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers President & CEO. “So far, so good, and just excited to see more people come out.

The 30-foot slide was created as “an homage to the slide at American Family Field, the home of the Milwaukee Brewers.” The Timber Rattlers have been a Brewers affiliate since 2009.

The cost to ride the slide will be $2, and children age 12 and under will be able to purchase a $7 wristband that gives them access to unlimited rides down the slide and the ability to play all the games in the Kids’ Zone.

The new slide is located in the left-field corner of the stadium, just off the new 360° concourse. The Timber Rattlers say the slide will be open to all fans.

Zerjav continued to tell Local 5 News that the fans continued to ask when the slide would be completed. Well, today is the day!