Timber Rattlers prepare to welcome in fans for season opener

APPLETON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will be welcoming fans into the Nueroscience Group Stadium tonight. The Rattlers closed their doors last season due to the pandemic.

It has been almost two years since the team has hosted a season opener. The organization is excited to welcome fans back in. Fans will have access to everything in the stadium, but the team will be implementing new policies.

The Timber Rattlers will only be welcoming in 25 percent of fans for the sold-out season opener. They are hoping to increase capacity throughout the season. Fans will not be allowed to be in close proximity to players. Fans will not be able to receive autographs or be near the dugout.

Despite the new guideline, the Rattlers say this is still an exciting time for them. Media Relations Director, Chris Mehring says the team lost 95 percent of the revenue last year. He also says the organization is looking forward to bouncing back this year.

The Timber Rattlers will be hosting home games all week, until May 9th. Tickets are available on their website. You can also call and purchase tickets over the phone.