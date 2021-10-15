Timber Rattlers to host free trick-or-treating event Oct. 31

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Change it up this Halloween and take the kids to the Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium for some trick-or-treating fun!

The Timber Rattlers announced Friday they will be hosting a free Trick-or-Treat event for kids at the ballpark on Sunday, October 31 from noon to 3 p.m. Kids are encouraged to dress up in their festive costumes.

Organizers note there will be food trucks outside the stadium, fun Halloween-themed games, and sweet treats waiting for the children and their families at the event.

