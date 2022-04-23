ABRAMS, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsinites won’t have to wait too much longer to start enjoying some of their favorite summer activities.

Timberlea Drive-In announced it will be opening for the 2022 season on April 30. Timberlea Drive-In is a local ice cream shop located at 3245 County Road EE, which is adjacent to the Pine Acres Golf Course in Abrams.

The ice cream shop is popularly known for selling delicious homemade frozen custards in a variety of unique and traditional flavors.

Timberlea Drive-In will be open from 11 am. to 8 p.m. For more updates visit the shop’s official Facebook page.