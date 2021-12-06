Time’s running out to clear snow from sidewalks in Northeast Wisconsin

Snow ordinances vary for how soon you must clear your sidewalk after snow stops falling. (WFRV)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The countdown is on!

“Sidewalks are an important part of our entire transportation system,” said the city of Appleton’s Deputy Director of Public Works Nathan Loper.

With the familiar sight of snow returning this past weekend, the reminder to clear off your sidewalk is on.

In Green Bay, you have 24 hours from when the snow stopped. That means Monday evening is the deadline. The city actively has people looking out for violators.

In Appleton, you have 36 hours, putting that deadline into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Violations there, however, work differently, Loper says.

“Our process is complaint-based,” he said. “We don’t go out actively looking for the sidewalks because we just don’t have the staff to do that.”

As you’re clearing your driveway and sidewalk, it’s also a good time to check to make sure your mail carrier can get to and from your mailbox safely, as well. Make sure the snow and ice is cleared for them.

If you do end up getting fined for not keeping that sidewalk snow-free, there’s good reason for it.

“We need to have an employee go out and inspect the sidewalk, so there’s time spent there,” said Loper. “We have to pay a contractor to remove the snow and then salt behind them.”

Cities hope that cost will also educate you about the importance of keeping sidewalks clear.

Another helpful reminder: be careful where you put that snow you just cleared.

“If you’re clearing your sidewalk or driveway, that snow needs to go in your front yard area or in the terrace area. It can’t go on the roadway.”

Sometimes people can’t physically do it. And that’s where Loper says the “Wisconsin nice” comes in.

“Ask a neighbor, a kid in the neighborhood, give him a couple bucks, or maybe hire a contractor. But it’s really up to that property owner to manage their own property,” he said.

Here’s a list of snow ordinances in some of the major cities in our area: