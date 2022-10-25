OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Sturgeon spearing is a popular activity on Lake Winnebago and the Upriver Lakes of Butte des Morts, Winneconne, and Poygan, and those interested only have a few more days to purchase a license for the 2023 season.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding those interested in sturgeon spearing that they have until October 31 to purchase a license for the 2023 Lake Winnebago sturgeon spearing season.

The season is expected to run for a maximum of 16 days or until any of the pre-determined harvest caps are reached.

According to the DNR, all license holders must be at least 12 years old. Licenses for the Lake Winnebago spear fishery must be purchased before October 31, except for military personnel home on leave during the spearing season and youth who will turn 12 between November 1 and the last day of the 2023 spearing season.

While there are unlimited licenses available for Lake Winnebago, officials say the Upriver Lakes fishery is managed by a preference point system and limited to 500 permitted spearers.

Applicants already authorized for an Upriver Lakes tag for 2023 have until the start of the spearing season to purchase a license but cannot purchase one for Lake Winnebago.

More information on harvest trends and management for the Lake Winnebago sturgeon fishery can be found on the DNR’s sturgeon spearing webpage.