GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Now could be the best time to purchase tickets to a home game at Lambeau Field as prices have dropped, in some cases over $100, from a month ago.

Back in May, prices for tickets to a home Green Bay Packer game could have cost upwards of $500, but now the most expensive game starts under $400. On the third-party market, only four home games start at $200+ for tickets.

In a month, the average cost has dropped by $40 dollars. Only one game has gone up in price and that is the game against the New England Patriots. It originally was $293, but now the cheapest tickets on SeatGeek’s website start at $361.

Game Two Tickets Four Tickets Sept. 18 Bears $288 $337 Oct. 2 Patriots $361 $362 Oct. 16 Jets $253 $284 Nov. 13 Cowboys $373 $413 Nov. 17 Titans $171 $181 Dec. 19 Rams $153 $163 Jan. 1 Vikings $159 $178 TBD Lions $83 $94 Average $230.13 $251.50 Average on May 13 $274.38 $286.63 All ticket prices are taken from SeatGeek.com and include fees

The game against the Cowboys fell over $100, and every game from Nov. 17 and on cost under $180. The Vikings game started at $241 back in May, but now tickets can be purchased for $159.

The prices back in May were one day after the schedule was released, so prices could have been inflated at the time.

As always, the Packers lead the way for ticket prices in Wisconsin. Want to watch a Saturday night game against the New York Yankees at American Family Field? Well, tickets start at $26.