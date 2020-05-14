Live Now
Fox Valley Local Governments Reinstating Safer at Home Order
1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Time to discuss I-41 expansion

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) A major highway project is on the way for a stretch of highway 41 between De Pere and Appleton.

The Department of Transportation got the wheels rolling by introducing the project to the public and taking questions via YouTube.

As anyone who’s traveled the I-41 corridor between De Pere and Appleton can tell you, the traffic can really get bogged down.

Not only is that an inconvenience for drivers, it’s lead to increased safety issues. The crash rates along the 23 mile stretch are much higher than the state average.

“Well over half the corridor we’re well above statewid,” said Scott Ebel, I-41 design project manager. “Some of those segments we’re even more than 50% above those crash rates that we would typically like to see.”


Scott Ebel with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) says the first step in correcting those issues is including the public in the plan.

“We’re looking for feedback on what we’re presenting, issues that people are seeing out there today,” said Ebel. “Comments on some of the alternatives we’ll be putting out there in addition to other things we should be looking at.”

The DOT took that first step holding a public involvement meeting via YouTube. Some of the ideas being discussed include expanding portions of the highway to six lanes, three in each direction and replacing the pavement itself, much of which was built in the 1960s.

“It’s reaching the end of its useful service life,” said Ebel. “I mean we can continue to do resurfacing every five – 10 years and continue on that way, but at some point the cost benefit just isn’t there to maintain that facility as it is without reconstructing it.”


Actual construction of the project won’t start for another couple of years.
Wednesday’s meeting starts the environmental process by gathering input.
The DOT says they’ll hold a second round of public involvement meetings in September.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"