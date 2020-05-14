Time to discuss I-41 expansion

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) A major highway project is on the way for a stretch of highway 41 between De Pere and Appleton.

The Department of Transportation got the wheels rolling by introducing the project to the public and taking questions via YouTube.

As anyone who’s traveled the I-41 corridor between De Pere and Appleton can tell you, the traffic can really get bogged down.



Not only is that an inconvenience for drivers, it’s lead to increased safety issues. The crash rates along the 23 mile stretch are much higher than the state average.



“Well over half the corridor we’re well above statewid,” said Scott Ebel, I-41 design project manager. “Some of those segments we’re even more than 50% above those crash rates that we would typically like to see.”



Scott Ebel with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) says the first step in correcting those issues is including the public in the plan.



“We’re looking for feedback on what we’re presenting, issues that people are seeing out there today,” said Ebel. “Comments on some of the alternatives we’ll be putting out there in addition to other things we should be looking at.”

The DOT took that first step holding a public involvement meeting via YouTube. Some of the ideas being discussed include expanding portions of the highway to six lanes, three in each direction and replacing the pavement itself, much of which was built in the 1960s.



“It’s reaching the end of its useful service life,” said Ebel. “I mean we can continue to do resurfacing every five – 10 years and continue on that way, but at some point the cost benefit just isn’t there to maintain that facility as it is without reconstructing it.”



Actual construction of the project won’t start for another couple of years.

Wednesday’s meeting starts the environmental process by gathering input.

The DOT says they’ll hold a second round of public involvement meetings in September.