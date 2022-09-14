KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – With nearly 34 years in law enforcement, 17 of which in Kiel, Police Chief Dave Funkhouser is calling it a career.

Chief Funkhouser announced on Facebook that he will be retiring as Chief of Police in January.

“My decision to retire is sooner than I had hoped for, but recent events have made it clear that it is time for me to retire. In late 2013, I fought a serious health condition and although I have survived almost 9 years, that long fight coupled with the stress of being a law enforcement officer has taken its toll on me, both personally and professionally, as well as physically and emotionally. I have worked my entire adult life in law enforcement, and it is now time to start a new chapter of my life,” wrote Funkhouser.

Funkhouser’s 34 years in law enforcement include service with Kiel, Delafield, and Pewaukee Police Departments.

Over the next few months, the department will work on a succession plan “for a smooth transition for Captain Jeanty to take command of the Police Department.”

I have been truly blessed to serve with them for the past 17 years as their Chief and we have accomplished many wonderful things in that time period. Over the years, I have had countless encounters with many people in our community. Some of those contacts were in good situations and some were not so good. That is simply the nature of the job of “law enforcement”. Overall, by a very large margin, I have been blessed with many very positive interactions with people in this community, and many times I have been brought to tears by the compassion and caring nature shown to others by so many people in this great community. I wish you all continued success and blessings. The City of Kiel is a wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family. I will always reflect fondly on my time here as your Chief of Police. It has been an honor to serve this community. Chief Dave Funkhouser

Chief Funkhouser’s numerous awards and accomplishments include: