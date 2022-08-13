OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An investigation is underway after a tip led officers to discover a dead body in an Oshkosh building on Saturday morning.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, at around 10:45 a.m., officers received information that there was possibly a dead individual in a building located in the 100 block of High Avenue.

Once officers arrived at the address provided, they reportedly found the lifeless body of an unidentified individual.

Police are now investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. If you have information about this incident but wish to remain anonymous, you are encouraged to contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or through the P3 App.

Authorities confirmed that this appears to be an isolated incident and it is not believed that the public is in danger. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.