ARBOR VITAE, Wis. (WFRV) – A fourth-grade math teacher at an elementary school in northern Wisconsin has been arrested for one count of possession of child pornography.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Lucas Aschbrenner was arrested in Arbor Vitae on March 2.

Aschbrenner, 45, is a fourth-grade math teacher at Minocqua-Hazelhurst-Lake Tomahawk (MHLT) Elementary School in Oneida County. MHLT serves over 500 children in grades K-8 that live in the towns of Minocqua, Hazelhurst, and Lake Tomahawk.

A search warrant was executed on March 2 at Aschbrenner’s home after authorities say they received a child sexual abuse material (CSAM) cyber tip coming from Aschbrenner’s home internet service.

Aschbrenner was taken into custody following the search and transported to Vilas County Jail.

Anyone with relevant information that can help with this investigation is asked to call the Minocqua Police Department.

The investigation is being led by the ICAC Task Force at DOJ in conjunction with the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office and with assistance from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Minocqua Police Department, and ICAC Task Force Victim Services.

No additional information was provided.