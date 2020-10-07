UPDATE: Crash involving cement truck in Grand Chute cleared

WEDNESDAY 10/7/2020 12:25 p.m.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say the incident blocking traffic in Grand Chute has been cleared.

A cement truck reportedly tipped over on Wisconsin Avenue. Two other vehicles were also involved, but no injuries were reported.

Original Story: Tipped over cement truck blocking Wisconsin Ave. in Grand Chute

WEDNESDAY 10/7/2020 10:53 a.m.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes of eastbound Wisconsin Avenue between Casaloma Drive and Westhill Boulevard in Grand Chute are closed due to a “significant motor vehicle crash.”

The Grand Chute Fire Department says all fire units are responding to the crash.

Authorities say the tipped over cement truck and two other vehicles are involved, but no injuries were reported.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the eastbound closer of WIS 96 at I-41 southbound could last about two hours.

