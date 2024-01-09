(WFRV) – With the recent snowfall across Wisconsin, comes the first taste of winter driving for the 2023/2024 season.

Driving during the winter in Wisconsin can be a challenging task, and is something that most Wisconsinites have experienced. Whether it be blizzards, sub-zero temperatures or feet of snowfall, there can be many challenges when it comes to driving.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation provided some tips on how to drive during the winter in Wisconsin.

Clear snow and ice from your vehicle’s windows, front and rear lights, roof, and hood.

Make sure everyone is buckled up.

Take it slow. Allow extra travel time and following distance

Turn on the vehicle’s low-beam headlights. Helps see what’s ahead, and helps other drivers see you. State law requires drivers to turn on their vehicle’s low-beam headlights any time that weather or other conditions make it difficult to see objects 500 feet ahead.

Use brakes early and carefully.

Never use cruise control in wintry weather.

Watch for snowplows. Stay at least 200 feet behind a working plow and use extra caution when deciding to pass. Road conditions ahead of the plow are likely worse.



More tips can be found on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s website. Additionally, road conditions can be found here.