Tips from Dental Associates ahead of Children’s Dental Month

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Brushing, flossing and keeping those teeth in tip-top shape is what Dental Associates encourages all year-round, but particularly for the kids ahead of Children’s Dental Month!

Workers at Dental Associates visit pre-schools, grade schools, YMCAs and day care centers in Green Bay and Appleton to educate children about their teeth, show and tell them how to take care of their teeth and help make them more comfortable about seeing the dentist. The company also gives them their own dental supplies including a toothbrush, toothpaste and floss. This February, they’ll reach more than 1,000 local children!

Dr. Samuel Schmidt stopped by Local 5 This Morning with examples of what they bring to their demonstrations, and the advice they give the kids on how to maintain a healthy set of pearly whites!