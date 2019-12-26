Tips on returning and exchanging holiday gifts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — With Christmas officially over, retailers are getting ready for an influx of holiday gift returns and exchanges.
Although most stores offer refunds and exchange programs, retailers are not legally required to give out refunds unless the purchased product was defective or falsely advertised. Here are some tips on what you can do to make your gift return experience as smooth as possible:
- Research return policies. Before heading to the store to get your refund, you might want to find out what their return policy is in the first place. Some stores offer cash-back refund while others only offer store credit. According to the Better Business Bureau, Return policies can usually be found on a retailer’s website, at the check-out counter, or on the back of their receipts.
- Bring a receipt. As you probably already know, many stores require shoppers to provide a receipt when making returns. If you didn’t get a receipt with your gift, you may want to ask the gift giver if they still have it around.
- Keep the product’s original packaging. Much like a receipt, retailers usually only accept returned products in their original packaging.
- Bring an ID. To avoid holiday scams, some stores will ask to see an ID when someone is making a return. If this is the case, you may need help from the person who gave you the gift you’re returning.
- The sooner, the better. Most return policies usually have an expiration date, so be sure to return your items as soon as you can!