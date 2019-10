(WFRV) — It just got more expensive to drive a car in Wisconsin – title fees and registration costs went up Tuesday as part of the biennial budget.

Titles fees will increase from $69.50 to $164.50. Registration fees will go up to $85, a $10 increase.

There will also be a surcharge on hybrid-electric cars of $75.

All vehicles are subject to the increases.

For more information, click here.