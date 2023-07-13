GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Family Fest, as announced by Titletown, is returning once again to Titletown prior to the start of Packers Family Night.

In a release, Titletown says Family Fest is a free event designed for families and visitors of all age groups.

A multitude of activities is planned for the event including a lineup of various games, entertainment, and activities.

Titletown officials say kids of all ages can participate in a DJ Dance Party on the Hy-Vee Plaza, as well as using photo booths, and playing Giant Games. Also available will be chalk art, painting activities, face painting, eye black, temporary tattoos, and a Virtual Reality experience.

Limited parking in Titletown and Lambeau Field will be available for $5 with proceeds going to the Meijer Simply Give mission. Cash payments are no longer accepted, all payments will need to be made with credit cards or mobile payments.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the event. Carry-in coolers, glass bottles, and portable grills are not permitted in the park. Tailgating in the Titletown parking lot is also not permitted.

Family Fest at Titletown will run from 1:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 5 with Packers Family Night starting between 7-7:30 p.m. inside Lambeau Field.

