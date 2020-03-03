Titletown Brewing Co. moving out of historic railroad depot in downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Big changes for a local brewery in downtown Green Bay. As Kris Schuller reports – Titletown Brewing is moving its restaurant out of the old Chicago and Northwestern train depot.

In this historic landmark, Titletown Brewing opened operations 23 years ago, serving beer and food from a restaurant inside the railroad depot. But co-owner Brent Weycker says change is coming as the brewery consolidates operations.

“Change is never easy, it’s always challenging to send that message out,” Weycker said.

Weycker says due to competition, costs of maintaining the depot and difficulty in hiring employees to staff it, restaurant operations are moving next door to the brewery’s space in the renovated Larsen Canning building , where food will now be served in Titletown’s Tap Room and Roof Tap bar.

“The menu will be a lot smaller. It’s going to be more of a pub menu, more refined, not many choices,” he said. “Efficient consolidation and also rightsizing the business too and pulling all our resources into one area.”

Weycker says it will be difficult to move out of this old train depot where his business was born 23 years ago. But already he’s been receiving calls from developers looking to move in.

“It’s a great historic landmark, lots of importance to the city,” said Kevin Vonck from Green Bay’s Economic Development Department.

Vonck says Titletown’s decision to move out just creates opportunity for someone else here within the Rail Yard district.

“We’d love to see historic rehabilitation of it, maybe adding on or doing other things. But we’d love to see the building preserved,” Vonck said.

“It’s a beautiful building, long and narrow, it has a lot of opportunity and potential,” Weycker said.

And soon Weycker hopes it will have a new owner – eager to play a role in downtown development.

“We need to get that building ready for some new development,” Weycker said.

Just like he did – 23 years ago.

Weycker says the move means some jobs will be lost, but unsure of the final number. Titletown will host an open house at a later date.