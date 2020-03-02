Titletown Brewing Company to relocate restaurant

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Titletown Brewing Company has announced it will consolidate its restaurant operations from the historic railroad depot ‘across the lot’ with the Tap Room and The Roof Tap.

The company’s co-founder and co-owner, Brent Weycker, says that ever since the Tap Room and Roof Tap opened, the two locations have competed for patrons.

Weycker also says low unemployment and labor shortage make it difficult to provide great service at both locations. He also mentioned that the depot, where the restaurant sits, lacked an elevator, had multi-level floors making it tough for those with mobility challenges, and a narrow kitchen and small restrooms.

The new space, according to Weycker, has ramps, elevators, even flooring surfaces, and modern restrooms.

Titletown Brewing says it will host an open house at a later date for patrons to enjoy the new space and celebrate the move. Those that attend the open house will receive special beer pricing.

