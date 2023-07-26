GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Packers fans are traveling near and far to witness training camp. Nathan Juckem says he drove more than an hour to support the green and gold.



“I wanted to see what the packers would look like with the new season, it’s kind of different without having Aaron Rodgers here so it would be kind of interesting to see what the new offense would look like with Jordan Love,” stated Juckem.



Businesses near Lambeau Field are expecting more customers than usual. Stadium View manager Amber Wrona says football season attracts many to the establishment.



“We see a little bit of an increase then for lunches and random people coming in from other places and towns visiting us, it isgreat to see new families and faces around here,” stated Wrona.



Juckem says he will continue to support the packers regardless of travel time.



“The small town vibes and the winning tradition, it’s kind of owned by the community and we can never take that away, go pack go pack,” said Juckem.



Stadium View says they host more than 10,000 customers during the NFL season.