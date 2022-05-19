ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Titletown celebrated Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage month through dance, this week they featured a Hmong group.

Ka Bao Yang is one of the dancers in Nkauj Nag Cua. She said, “Pop culture has recently become super big in our culture. More women and more men nowadays are becoming more Americanized and if you take a look at Hmong dancing back then it was all very very traditional but now you can see nowadays people definitely incorporated the American culture into it.”

The group wore clothing to celebrate their culture as it was and is now.

“I am wearing a Hmong outfit,” said Yang. “It is just a simple outfit. We have different types of Hmong people out there however each outfit they sorta combined a bunch of different aspects into it.”

Titletown staff said they also celebrated Chinese, Filipino, and south Indian culture throughout the month.

A nonprofit group serving Hmong and southeast Asian communities was also there advocating for better access to mental health.

Vue Lor-Yang is the Mental Health Coordinator for WUCMAA. She said, “It is important because in our culture people don’t really talk about mental health and we want to be part of educating our community on what mental health is and there are resources in the community.”