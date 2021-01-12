Titletown District offering tubing atop Ariens Hill this winter season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A favorite winter-time activity is allowing thrill seekers and casual homebodies to come together.

Ariens Hill is once again hosting tubing this season. It’s one of the most distinguished landmarks — apart from Lambeau field — in all of Green Bay. As thrilling as the 46-foot hill is to look at, it’s just as fun to go down.

A few new practices are in place this season to help keep guests and team members safe. All guests need to sign an online waiver, either before or upon arrival to Titletown. Any guest 13-years old or younger must have a parent present at admissions before they are able to tube. And for the safety of all guests, all riders must be at least 3-feet tall.

They will also be hosting a community night on January 25 and two more during the month of February.

“It’s a great way to bring the entire family out, maybe try it,” says Mallory Steinberg, Manager of Programs & Events at Titletown. “Especially if you have little ones that aren’t going to stay out on the ice for too long, it’s just a great way to expose them to some of the different winter activities without maybe breaking the bank on it.”

Tubing will be open thru the month of February. You can find a full list of dates and times, as well as register online, right here.