Titletown District prepares for Paul McCartney crowds Video Video

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - As excitement builds for Paul McCartney's Lambeau Field concert, businesses in the Stadium District are prepared for a busy Saturday.

"We definitely triple up on all beer, booze, (and) food," Amanda Watson, owner of Stadium View Bar, Grill & Banquet said. "Our distributors have been talking to us for quite a while."

Mike McNerney, owner of the Green Bay Distillery says his restaurant has also ramped up operations.

"We just generally staff up a little bit and have the kitchens pump it up a little bit," he said, "and prepping a little bit of extra food."

McNerney added that it's nice to see newcomers to the area.

"The Stadium District has really been growing and it's been great to get people from all over the country," he said.

Watson agreed.

"It's really exciting for all of our staff to also be able to see and talk to everybody from all over the country," she said.

John and Beverly Combs of Garland, Texas are Paul McCartney enthusiasts excited to experience Titletown.

"We decided that we would just take a road trip," Beverly said, "we've just had fun and here we are in Green Bay."

The pair have already seen McCartney live twice.

"Paul McCartney and his music is just so much a part of our life," John said. "If you haven't seen him, you've gotta see him."

While in Green Bay, the two are perusing different sights, including Lambeau Field.

"Dallas is my team," John explained, "but Green Bay's always been second. I love Green Bay."

He even plans to bring home a souvenir back to Dallas Cowboys territory.

"I may buy some Green Bay stuff and not show it to my Cowboy friends," he said.