Titletown District to be a host for 2021 Polar Plunge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of Wisconsin’s premier winter events will look a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration is now open for the 2021 Polar Plunge presented by the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Instead of the annual event where participants plunge into freezing lakes and pools to raise money for the athletes of Special Olympics Wisconsin, this year’s version will be a “Choose Your Own Adventure” theme that lets supporters determine how they participate.

One adventure is the Great Outdoors option that offers sledding, tubing, or even snowshoeing at eight locations around the state, including such locations as Ariens Hill at Titletown in Green Bay or The Mountain Top at Grand Geneva in Lake Geneva.

“This year we are happy to announce a new way to plunge. Take a thrill ride down a hill in a sled, toboggan, or tube. The LETR in partnership with Special Olympics Wisconsin have decided to change things up a bit to support the athletes Special Olympics athletes across Wisconsin while maintaining social distancing in this ever-changing time.” says LETR state director and Waukesha police specialist Niki Nelson.

There is also an at-home option where you can make your own adventure by Chillin’ at Home. The Chillin’ at Home rules are simple: stay home, get cold, be safe, and don’t forget to snap a selfie or record a video.

DIY Plunge ideas include taking the Plunge into a bathtub full of ice, taking a kiddie pool plunge in your backyard, making snow angels in your swimsuits, or having a winter water balloon fight.

The Chillin’ at Home option will also include a Cozy Kit full of items that will be perfect to get you warm and toasty after you take your DIY Plunge.

To participate in either The Great Outdoors or the Chillin’ at Home options, you must register & raise $75. If you choose to support Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes by Chillin’ at Home, you must register & raise $75 by Feb. 4 to receive your Cozy Kit.

According to a release, the LETR for Special Olympics Wisconsin has organized the Polar Plunge to raise funds and awareness for the athletes of Special Olympics Wisconsin, starting in 1999. Thanks to their efforts, plungers and their supporters have raised over $20 million for athletes over the years.

Visit PlungeWI.org for more information.