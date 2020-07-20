GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Titletown Fitness members find new home with Green Bay Kroc Center

KROC Community Center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The owners of Titletown Fitness have entered into an agreement with the Green Bay Kroc Center to provide a new home for their members on July 20.

“We are so happy knowing that our members who we have developed deep relationships with over these last 36 years, will have a new place to call home,” said Patrick Grimm, Co-owner of Titletown Fitness. 

Kroc Center officials say they will honor the previous pricing for members of Titletown Fitness at the Kroc Center through Oct 31, at which point members will transition into standard Kroc Center pricing.

Officials say to qualify for that pricing, an individual must have been a member of Titletown Fitness at some point in time from February 1 through July 15.

Members of Titletown Fitness who would like to accept this offer can stop by the Kroc Center at 1315 Lime Kiln Road in Green Bay on Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday’s from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“The Kroc Center is delighted to know that Titletown has entrusted us with the care and wellbeing of their members,” said Senior Kroc Center Officer, Major Malinda O’Neil. “We are excited to welcome their members into our community and share all of the social, spiritual, and physical amenities of our building with this new group!”

