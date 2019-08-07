Titletown Gameday Live debuts Thursday, visitors reminded of park policies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Titletown will be offering activities, outdoor movies, live music, and entertainment leading up to Packers home games – and they want to remind you about park policies before you join them.

Titletown Gameday Live, presented by Pella Windows and Doors of Wisconsin, will take place each weekend on the Plaza and throughout the park this season.

Live music or entertainment will be featured beginning four hours prior to each home game with additional festivities added the day prior to each home game throughout the regular season.

A performance by the band Crossing Paths will kick off the fun Thursday at 3 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

On August 29, the band The Third Wheels will play four hours prior to kickoff.

The Packers say on the days and nights before each regular-season game, a variety of activities as well as the outdoor Movies at Titletown, presented by Kemps, on Ariens Hill on Friday and Saturday nights through the end of September.

The full schedule of game weekend activities and live entertainment can be found here.

Titletown’s playground, football field, and game courts will be open for visitors on gameday weekends. Game courts will have all accessories for guests to use and a limited number of sports balls will be available for use.

Under the park’s policies, carry-in coolers, glass bottles, and portable grills are not permitted in the park. Visitors are also asked to keep in mind there are tables and chairs available for use at Titletown. Carry-in lawn furniture or folding chairs are not permitted.

Paid parking will be available in the Titletown parking lot off of Lombardi Avenue on gamedays. Refunds will be offered to those with vehicles that leave the lot earlier than four hours before the game starts.

Guests parking at the Titletown parking lot will not be permitted to tailgate in the lot.

Activities are subject to change in the event of inclement weather. For more information on Packers gameday events, click here.

To see a full calendar of events, click here.