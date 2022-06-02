ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The stage is set, quite literally, for Saturday’s (June 4) Jason Derulo concert — which is set to be the largest to ever be held in the Titletown District.

The free concert is at 8 p.m. – kicking off the “Summer Fun Days” in and around Lambeau.

“Titletown is a small but mighty team, but it is all hands on deck,” said Jessica Dickhut, Events Coordinator for Titletown.

Not only will Derulo be performing on the stage, but he’s bringing along his backup dancers and a full band. Ridge Road will be closed to allow fans to get up close and personal with the recording artist.

Ridge Road will close sometime around 6 p.m. Saturday between Lombardi Avenue and Lodge Kohler, directly in front of Titletown.

Dickhut said it is preparing for anywhere between 15- to 20,000 fans to show up. No chairs or coolers are allowed in Titletown, meaning the concert is standing room only.

Derulo’s songs will also be family-friendly. You will only hear what you’d hear on the radio.

There are a lot of other events for the family that begin before the concert, including face painting, children’s concerts, and of course the beer garden for adults.

The only hiccup on Saturday could be for Wisconsin’s sometimes unpredictable weather.

“We happen rain or shine. Of course there is some weather that would precipitate closing, but knock on wood, we are looking at 75 and sunny for the concert,” Dickhut joked.

Parking at Lambeau Field and Titletown will be free. Lots 5 and 6 will have limited parking because of the concert and its stage.

“We really encourage people to get down here early to get their space,” Dickhut suggested.

The events are expected to wrap up around 10 p.m.

What to know

Visit Titletown’s website for a complete list of schedule of events and what you can and cannot bring to the event.