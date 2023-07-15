GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Recording artist Bryce Vine will soon grace the stage at Hy-Vee Plaza in Titletown.

Vine is the second artist to perform in a series of free concerts. Titletown Marketing Director Hannah Meyer says hosting free concerts is their way of giving back.

“The community is what makes Green Bay, specifically Titletown, what it is. We always try to give back by providing free entertainment and Bryce Vine is just another example of that,” explained Meyer.

Meyers says there is even more in store for Titletown.

“We are planning on continuing our performances throughout the summer, our free performances. So following [Flo Rida] and [Bryce Vine] we will be announcing soon who our third and final act will be of the summer, you’ll have to stay tuned into Titletown to find out who that performance is going to be,” stated Meyer.

Titletown is expected to announce the name of the third and final performer of their free concert series during the next few weeks.