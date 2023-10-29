GREEN BAY, WIS. (WFRV) – Titletown welcomed dozens of families to “Pumpkin Palooza”.The 6th annual event featured food, music, and more than a thousand pumpkins. Abby Lehnerz says the event allows families to spend quality time together.



“We absolutely love Titletown we come here all the time for all the events it’s a favorite place for us, we just came to have a great time,” explained Lehnerz.



Ben Scott says the event has something to offer for all ages.



“It’s nice a free event for everyone, I wanted to bring my daughter out so she could do some pumpkin carving and do a little bit of trunk treating, it’s nice a free event for everyone,” said Scott.



Event coordinator Jessica Dickhut says Titletown enjoys hosting activities for the community.



“We are so excited to be hosting pumpkin palooza because we have everything fall here and Halloween here today,” stated Dickhut.

Lehnerz says pumpkin palooza represents a moment that her family will cherish forever.



“It is important to us because it builds great memories for later on in life and this is just such a wonderful place to do that,” said Lehnerz.



The pumpkins carved at the event will be on display for a week in Titletown.