Titletown hosts Summer Fun Days

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Titletown is in full swing during this summer; welcoming in guests and hosting events every day until August.

For the past three years, Titletown has been hosting Summer Fun Days to help keep the community out to Titletown during the summer.

Every day they host a variety of activities including games, movie nights, as well as dance and art classes. The courses are free and appeal to all ages.

After having minimal events last year, Titletown is bouncing back. They are bringing back some of the community’s favorite events such as Titletown Beats, Titletown Night Market, and the Titletown Gameday Live.

Organizers say they are noticing more people in the area with the season around the corner. Titletown has also been busy working to open up their new housing unit, Titletown Flats.

They are expected to open by the end of 2021 and they have are already started accepting applications.

Titletown will be hosting events until the end of August then they will focus on gameday activities as well as hosting events for the community. For a full list of events, visit their website.

One on One with new UW-Green Bay Athletic Director Josh Moon