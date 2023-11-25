GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Titletown kicked off its “Winter Jubilee” warm-up.

Richard Hoofman says attending the event allows him to spend quality time with loved ones. “This is just such a great opportunity for people to get involved with Lambeau Field and their jubilee so me and my family came down here to experience it,” stated Hoffman.

The event featured live music, a light show, and more, event coordinator Jessica Dickhut says Titletown looks to provide family-friendly activities all year round.

“We really hope that Titletown is a venue for all seasons so whether you are coming for pumpkin palooza, some of our summer events, our night market or anything else in between you can be here 365 days,” explained Dickhut.

Hoffman says he and his family plan to enjoy all that Titletown has to offer.

“They’ve done a really good job over the last eight years as they build this out there is a little something for everybody, we have music, ice skating, sledding hills, I mean it is just a really cool time,” said Hoffman.

Titletown will host more family-friendly events during the month of December.