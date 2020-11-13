Titletown Ice Rink, Ariens Hill to open with health and safety protocols

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular Green Bay venue will open this year, with health and safety protocols in place.

The Green Bay Packers say preparations are underway at Titletown and the Ice Rink is set to open for the season on Nov. 18.

To adjust to the ongoing pandemic and help limit the spread of COVID-19, masks are mandatory for every person over the age of 2 at Titletown and must be worn at all times throughout the park unless actively eating or drinking, including while skating and tubing.

Capacity on the ice rink will also be reduced to allow for physical distancing, frequent sanitation of rental skates and tubing equipment, and no lockable storage lockers will be available.

Guests will be asked to complete their waivers at home or before visiting Titletown online from their computer or smartphone. Each adult must complete their own waiver and each adult is able to add up to 10 minors per waiver. A new waiver must be completed for every visit unless the visitor has a season pass.

After completing the waiver, guests will receive a QR code that will be scanned upon check-in and payment at the Admissions building. An Express Entry tent has been offered north of the ice rink for tubing and skating admission on weekends for those who do not need skate rentals.

Season passes are now available in person at Admissions and require a one-time waiver and one-time payment for each pass-holder.

Titletown is now cashless, with credit cards, debit cards, and Titletown gift cards the only forms of payment accepted. A free cash-to-card conversion station is available inside 46 Below for convenience.

Ariens Hill will open for tubing in the weeks ahead, pending favorable weather conditions for making snow.

For more information, visit titletown.com.