Titletown ice rink opening with enhanced Covid-19 protocols this winter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a popular winter time activity and it’s making a comeback just in time for the season.

The Green Bay Packers say preparations are underway at Titletown and the ice rink is set to open for the season later today. With the weather starting to change, preparations for winter are well underway. Things will soon be looking like a winter wonderland as they open the ice rink for the season.

Those with the Titletown District will be opening the rink as of today, with enhanced health and safety protocols to help keep guests safe. Masks are now mandatory for every person over the age of 2 and must be worn at all times throughout the park unless actively eating or drinking, including while skating and tubing this winter.

There will also be reduced ice rink capacity to maintain physical distancing, frequent sanitation of rental skates and tubing equipment, and no lockable storage lockers available this season. Guests are also asked to complete waivers at home or before visiting Titletown. A new waiver must be completed for every visit, unless the visitor has a season pass.

Season passes are now available in-person at admissions and require a one-time waiver and one-time payments for each pass-holder. Titletown is also now cashless, with credit and debit cards- as well as gift cards- being the only forms of payment accepted.

Ariens Hill, the tubing hill next to the rink, will be open in the weeks ahead- as soon as the weather conditions are favorable for making snow. You can find more information online right here.