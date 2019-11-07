Titletown Ice Rink opens for the season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for – the Titletown Ice Rink is opening for the season this weekend.

Titletown posted the below video of the Zamboni preparing the ice. The rink is scheduled to open at 10 a.m.

Who is going to help us break in the ice on Saturday?!? 🙋‍♀️🙋‍♂️The Titletown Ice Rink opens at 10 a.m. on 11/9. Posted by Titletown on Thursday, November 7, 2019

Here is the schedule for the rink for the rest of the month:

Monday-Wednesday: 4 – 7 p.m.

Thursday-Friday: 3-9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Gamedays: Four Hours Prior to Kickoff

Here is the schedule for the rink on holidays:

Thanksgiving: Closed

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

New Year’s Eve: 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

For prices and more information, visit the Titletown website.