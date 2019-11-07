Titletown Ice Rink opens for the season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for – the Titletown Ice Rink is opening for the season this weekend.
Titletown posted the below video of the Zamboni preparing the ice. The rink is scheduled to open at 10 a.m.
Here is the schedule for the rink for the rest of the month:
- Monday-Wednesday: 4 – 7 p.m.
- Thursday-Friday: 3-9 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Gamedays: Four Hours Prior to Kickoff
Here is the schedule for the rink on holidays:
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Christmas Day: Closed
- New Year’s Eve: 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- New Year’s Day: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
For prices and more information, visit the Titletown website.