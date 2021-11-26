GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Titletown kicks off holiday season with Winter Jubilee Warm Up

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the day after Thanksgiving and Titletown is already prepared for the holidays.

“We love to embrace the cold and we want people to come out and see that winter is still a great season,” said Titletown’s event coordinator, Jessica Dickhut.

On Friday, Titletown hosted its fourth Winter Jubilee Warm Up. The skating ribbon was very popular, drawing hundreds of skaters throughout the day.

“This is a great rink and there’s not a lot of indoor rinks around here so this is a great resource,” explained Steve Kohlmann, who took his family out to the Winter Jubilee Warm Up.

“I really like racing with my uncle,” added Steve’s 11-year-old daughter, Clarissa.

At the Winter Jubilee Warm Up, kids got an opportunity to take a picture with Santa’s reindeer, catch a winter-themed movie on the big screen, and see a live concert.

The football field and park were also open. People could also watch a seven-minute light show projected onto Lambeau Field’s west façade. The light show is scheduled to happen every half hour on Fridays and Saturdays between now and Christmas, and a few other select dates.

Titletown officials say Ariens Hill will open in the coming weeks as soon as weather conditions become favorable for tubing. 

The Winter Jubilee Warm Up continues tomorrow with the same schedule of events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Behind Enemy Lines: Taylor Schaub

Locker Room: Looking ahead at the Rams

Inside Skinny: Die-hard Packers fan moves across the country to Green Bay for Lambeau Field

LOCKER ROOM: Discussing David Bakhtiari's status

LOCKER ROOM: Recapping Packers vs Vikings