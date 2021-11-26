Titletown kicks off holiday season with Winter Jubilee Warm Up

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the day after Thanksgiving and Titletown is already prepared for the holidays.

“We love to embrace the cold and we want people to come out and see that winter is still a great season,” said Titletown’s event coordinator, Jessica Dickhut.

On Friday, Titletown hosted its fourth Winter Jubilee Warm Up. The skating ribbon was very popular, drawing hundreds of skaters throughout the day.

“This is a great rink and there’s not a lot of indoor rinks around here so this is a great resource,” explained Steve Kohlmann, who took his family out to the Winter Jubilee Warm Up.

“I really like racing with my uncle,” added Steve’s 11-year-old daughter, Clarissa.

At the Winter Jubilee Warm Up, kids got an opportunity to take a picture with Santa’s reindeer, catch a winter-themed movie on the big screen, and see a live concert.

The football field and park were also open. People could also watch a seven-minute light show projected onto Lambeau Field’s west façade. The light show is scheduled to happen every half hour on Fridays and Saturdays between now and Christmas, and a few other select dates.

Titletown officials say Ariens Hill will open in the coming weeks as soon as weather conditions become favorable for tubing.

The Winter Jubilee Warm Up continues tomorrow with the same schedule of events.