Titletown Manufacturing moves to 40,000 sq. ft. facility in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Titletown Manufacturing has moved operations from its long-time Allouez location to a bigger facility in Ashwaubenon.

According to officials, the new facility is located at 817 Marquis Way and has double the size of the previous location. The 40,000 sq. ft. facility has a spacious assembly bay and three times the space for office operations.

“This facility gives us the ability to complete more full assembly jobs in addition to the machining and fabrication expertise for which we are best known,” says Chris Fuss, Titletown Manufacturing’s co-owner and director of sales.

The new facility also includes a temperature-controlled inspection room which provides a stable environment to confirm the accuracy of parts and other project details prior to shipping.

Titletown Manufaction also has openings for CNC machinists to work in the new facility. Those interested are advised to call 920-435-9074 to inquire.