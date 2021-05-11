GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Titletown Manufacturing moves to 40,000 sq. ft. facility in Ashwaubenon

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Titletown Manufacturing has moved operations from its long-time Allouez location to a bigger facility in Ashwaubenon.

According to officials, the new facility is located at 817 Marquis Way and has double the size of the previous location. The 40,000 sq. ft. facility has a spacious assembly bay and three times the space for office operations.

“This facility gives us the ability to complete more full assembly jobs in addition to the machining and fabrication expertise for which we are best known,” says Chris Fuss, Titletown Manufacturing’s co-owner and director of sales.

The new facility also includes a temperature-controlled inspection room which provides a stable environment to confirm the accuracy of parts and other project details prior to shipping.

Titletown Manufaction also has openings for CNC machinists to work in the new facility. Those interested are advised to call 920-435-9074 to inquire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Cam Fuller announced as 15th athletic director for St. Norbert College

Bay Port's Baranczyk eyes strong finish to high school golf career

Northeast Wisconsin natives Dietzen and Heim work to earn shot at NFL

Boys soccer teams punch tickets to state

HS Football: Fond du Lac runs away from Kimberly; De Pere, Omro finish unbeaten

Blizzard win 49-29 over Xtreme