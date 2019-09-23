Titletown MMA offering new self-defense classes for beginners

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s time to put on your fighting gloves and practice your crane kick!

Titletown MMA will be kick-starting a brand-new series of self-defense classes for beginners. No previous experience is required and it doesn’t matter what fitness shape you’re in.

The martial arts studio is also offering a kickboxing class at noon with the two weeks free for that time block. Both classes will be running throughout the year, every Monday and Wednesday with those interested being able to choose the days/times suitable for themselves.

We’re hitting the gym this morning! @TitletownMMA to be specific. They’re going to be hosting a brand-new series of self-defense classes every Monday & Wednesday. I’ve got my gloves and am taking a first-hand look this morning. 🥊 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/J5QjJeS9vM — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) September 23, 2019

The classes will be offered on the following days, throughout the year:

Monday:

8:30am – 9:30 am Women’s Self Defense/Hapkido

12:00pm – 1:00 pm Kickboxing

Wednesday:

8:30am – 9:30 am Women’s Self Defense/Hapkido

12:00pm – 1:00 pm Kickboxing

To sign up, all you have to do is show up to the studio located at 2201 S. Oneida Street. You can also find more information on the Titletown MMA website right here or over on their Facebook page.