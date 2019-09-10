Titletown offers free events ahead of home opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Titletown will be offering a variety of free events from Thursday through Sunday ahead of the Green Bay Packers’ home opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

Here is a list of free events to be featured at Titletown to celebrate the start of a new football season.

Thursday, Sept. 12: Drinks with a View at the top of Ariens Hill from 4-8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13: Movies at Titletown presented by Kemps, featuring Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald on Ariens Hill from 5-10 p.m. Drinks with a View at the top of Ariens Hill from 4-9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14: Boot Camp with Peter Kraus on the Football Field from 9-9:50 a.m. — Participants are asked to register at https://www.titletown.com/events/calendar/peter-kraus-boot-camp. Drinks with a View on top of Ariens Hill from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Movies at Titletown presented by Kemps, featuring Captain Marvel on Ariens Hill from 5-10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15: Titletown Gameday Live presented by Pella Windows & Doors of Wisconsin from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. featuring live music by Star Six Nine.

For a full list of events and activities, click here.